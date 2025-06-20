Nagaland State Lottery Results Today (20-06-2025): Rs 1 Crore First Prize Up For Grabs In Meghna, Dasher And Seagull Draws

Lottery enthusiasts across India are awaiting the results of today's Nagaland State Lottery draws, scheduled at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. The Friday lineup includes the“Dear Meghna Morning,”“Dear Dasher Evening,” and“Dear Seagull Night” lotteries-each offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

Legal lottery across 13 Indian states

The Nagaland State Lottery is part of India's legally sanctioned lottery system, operational in 13 states. These include Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Prize structure

All three daily draws offer the same prize breakdown:



1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120 Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Draw timings

Dear Morning Draw: 1:00 PM



Dear Evening Draw: 6:00 PM Dear Night Draw: 8:00 PM

Each day of the week features a different set of draw names. On Fridays, the titles are Meghna, Mountain, and Seagull.

How to check the results

Participants can view live and updated results through the following steps:



Visit any of the official websites: nagalandlotteries, lotterysambad, or nagalandlotterysambad

Click on the“Lottery Sambad Result” section

Select the date and draw title

Click on“Today Result View” Match your ticket number with the published results

Claiming the prize

Winners must:



Download and fill out the official claim form from the Nagaland State Lottery website

Submit a valid ID, a copy of the winning ticket, and the completed form Prizes above Rs 10,000 must be claimed through the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata as per official procedure

Weekly draw name schedule



Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, Dear Finch

Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Comet, Dear Goose

Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Cupid, Dear Pelican

Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper

Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull

Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan