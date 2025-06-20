Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nagaland State Lottery Results Today (20-06-2025): Rs 1 Crore First Prize Up For Grabs In Meghna, Dasher And Seagull Draws

2025-06-20 05:01:44
Lottery enthusiasts across India are awaiting the results of today's Nagaland State Lottery draws, scheduled at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. The Friday lineup includes the“Dear Meghna Morning,”“Dear Dasher Evening,” and“Dear Seagull Night” lotteries-each offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

Legal lottery across 13 Indian states

The Nagaland State Lottery is part of India's legally sanctioned lottery system, operational in 13 states. These include Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Prize structure

All three daily draws offer the same prize breakdown:

  • 1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
  • 2nd Prize: Rs 9,000
  • 3rd Prize: Rs 450
  • 4th Prize: Rs 250
  • 5th Prize: Rs 120
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Draw timings

  • Dear Morning Draw: 1:00 PM

  • Dear Evening Draw: 6:00 PM
  • Dear Night Draw: 8:00 PM

Each day of the week features a different set of draw names. On Fridays, the titles are Meghna, Mountain, and Seagull.

How to check the results

Participants can view live and updated results through the following steps:

  • Visit any of the official websites: nagalandlotteries, lotterysambad, or nagalandlotterysambad
  • Click on the“Lottery Sambad Result” section
  • Select the date and draw title
  • Click on“Today Result View”
  • Match your ticket number with the published results

Claiming the prize

Winners must:

  • Download and fill out the official claim form from the Nagaland State Lottery website
  • Submit a valid ID, a copy of the winning ticket, and the completed form
  • Prizes above Rs 10,000 must be claimed through the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata as per official procedure

Weekly draw name schedule

  • Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, Dear Finch
  • Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Comet, Dear Goose
  • Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Cupid, Dear Pelican
  • Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper
  • Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull
  • Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork
  • Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan

