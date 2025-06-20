Nagaland State Lottery Results Today (20-06-2025): Rs 1 Crore First Prize Up For Grabs In Meghna, Dasher And Seagull Draws
Lottery enthusiasts across India are awaiting the results of today's Nagaland State Lottery draws, scheduled at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. The Friday lineup includes the“Dear Meghna Morning,”“Dear Dasher Evening,” and“Dear Seagull Night” lotteries-each offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.
Legal lottery across 13 Indian states
The Nagaland State Lottery is part of India's legally sanctioned lottery system, operational in 13 states. These include Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Prize structure
All three daily draws offer the same prize breakdown:
- 1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 2nd Prize: Rs 9,000 3rd Prize: Rs 450 4th Prize: Rs 250 5th Prize: Rs 120 Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000
Draw timings
- Dear Morning Draw: 1:00 PM
- Dear Evening Draw: 6:00 PM Dear Night Draw: 8:00 PM
Each day of the week features a different set of draw names. On Fridays, the titles are Meghna, Mountain, and Seagull.
How to check the results
Participants can view live and updated results through the following steps:
- Visit any of the official websites: nagalandlotteries, lotterysambad, or nagalandlotterysambad Click on the“Lottery Sambad Result” section Select the date and draw title Click on“Today Result View” Match your ticket number with the published results
Claiming the prize
Winners must:
- Download and fill out the official claim form from the Nagaland State Lottery website Submit a valid ID, a copy of the winning ticket, and the completed form Prizes above Rs 10,000 must be claimed through the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata as per official procedure
Weekly draw name schedule
- Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, Dear Finch Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Comet, Dear Goose Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Cupid, Dear Pelican Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan
Legal Disclaimer:
