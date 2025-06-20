Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Canara Bank Swing Trade: SEBI RA Kavita Agrawal Sees 15% Upside In This 'Supertrender'

2025-06-20 05:01:20
Canara Bank stock has a 15% upside potential if entry is made at ₹105, according to SEBI-registered analyst Kavita Agrawal.

The analyst describes the stock as a“supertrender,” meaning it tends to sustain long rallies once it turns bullish. She believes the current price action signals a potential breakout ahead.

While there could be a minor dip in the stock price in the short term, it does not indicate a trend reversal, but rather a healthy correction, Agrawal added.

For a swing-trade setup, she identified the ₹102-₹105 zone as the ideal entry price, with a target price of ₹120, an 11.1% premium to the current price of ₹108, and stop loss at ₹101.45.

For traders seeking a momentum-based approach, Agrawal suggests entering at ₹107 with a target of ₹121. She cautioned a stop loss at the entry point of ₹107.

The stock has a risk-reward ratio of 1:4, the analyst added. With a potential upside of around 15%, Canara Bank stands out as a high-conviction swing trade candidate. 

At the time of writing, Canara Bank's shares were up 3.1%.

Fundamentally, Canara Bank delivered strong quarterly results, reporting a 33% jump in standalone net profit, a 7.6% increase in interest income, and a 57 basis point improvement in net non-performing assets (NPA).

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned 'bearish' from 'neutral' a day earlier.

CANBK's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes as of 12:40 pm IST on June 20, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Over the past three months, the stock has seen a healthy growth of nearly 26%. Year-to-date, the shares were up 7.8%

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

