International Yoga Day 2025: Date, Theme, History, Significance And More

International Yoga Day: International Yoga Day 2025, observed on June 21, celebrates the ancient Indian practice of yoga, promoting global awareness of its physical, mental, and spiritual benefits for individuals and the planet

The International Day of Yoga, celebrated annually on June 21, seeks to raise global awareness about the holistic benefits of yoga-a centuries-old Indian practice known for enhancing both physical and mental health. The term "yoga" originates from Sanskrit and means "to join" or "to unite", symbolising the integration of body and consciousness.

History of International Yoga Day

The proposal for establishing an International Day of Yoga was presented by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014. He emphasised that yoga is a priceless gift from ancient Indian traditions. According to him, yoga represents the unity of body and mind and merges thought with action. He described it as a comprehensive approach to health and well-being, adding that it is not merely a form of exercise but a path to discovering a deeper connection with oneself, the world, and nature.

Following this address, on December 11, 2014, the United Nations adopted resolution 69/131 and officially declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. The resolution received support from 175 member states, making it one of the most widely endorsed resolutions in UN history.

Why June 21?

The date of June 21 was chosen because it marks the Summer Solstice-the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. This day holds special significance in many cultures and symbolises a natural alignment between human well-being and the rhythms of the Earth.

Theme for 2025

In 2025, the International Day of Yoga will be observed for the 11th consecutive year, with the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health". The theme underlines the intrinsic link between individual well-being and the health of the planet. The United Nations highlighted that by caring for one's personal health, individuals contribute to the health of the Earth. This reflects the Indian principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, meaning“the world is one family.”

Celebrations Around the World

A significant celebration will be held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, hosted by the Permanent Mission of India in partnership with the UN Secretariat. The event is scheduled to take place on the North Lawn from 5:00 to 6:30 PM (EDT).

In India, Prime Minister Modi is set to lead a massive yoga session in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The event is expected to attract between three to five lakh participants, performing yoga together along a 26-kilometre stretch from RK Beach to Bhogapuram. It is anticipated to be one of the largest yoga gatherings globally.

Significance of Yoga

Yoga goes beyond physical fitness; it encompasses mindfulness, breathing techniques, meditation, and spiritual well-being. Its regular practice promotes holistic health.

Spreading Awareness: One of the primary goals of International Yoga Day is to increase awareness worldwide about the benefits of yoga, encouraging more people to adopt it in their daily lives.

Highlighting Health Benefits: It celebrates the positive effects yoga has on both the body and the mind, including improved flexibility, stress relief, strength, and overall wellness.

Global Unity: The day also fosters a spirit of togetherness and cultural exchange, as individuals from different backgrounds come together to engage in and celebrate the practice of yoga.