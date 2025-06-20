President Droupadi Murmu Moved To Tears As Differently-Abled Students Sing Birthday Song For Her (WATCH)

President Droupadi Murmu grew visibly emotional during her visit to the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD) in Dehradun on Friday, as students sang a heartfelt birthday song dedicated to her. "It seemed they were singing with their hearts, not voices," she said, fighting back tears.

President Murmu was felicitated at the institute by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. During her visit, she also inaugurated the newly constructed Rashtrapati Niketan on Rajpur Road Murmu became visibly emotional as students of the institute extended birthday wishes to her with a heartfelt song performance.

Speaking at the event, President Murmu praised the students' cultural performance, saying,“The tears did not stop from my eyes. It seemed to me that they were not singing from their necks; they were singing with their hearts--as if God himself resided in their voices.”

President Murmu appreciated the institute's role in empowering the visually impaired. "I am delighted to be among all of you in this institute dedicated to visually impaired persons. I deeply appreciate all those associated with this institution for their contribution to providing education and training, employment opportunities, and raising awareness in society," she said.

She said that a nation's progress can be judged by how it treats persons with disabilities, and added that India's civilizational values are rooted in compassion and inclusion.

The President noted that the National Education Policy 2020 includes specific provisions for ensuring equal learning opportunities for differently-abled children. She also mentioned the Accessible India Campaign as a major step toward creating inclusive environments across public and government spaces.

Highlighting initiatives at Rashtrapati Bhavan, she said,“In the month of March this year, the Purple Fest was organised in Amrit Udyan to celebrate the talent, achievements, and aspirations of persons with disabilities.”

Calling education a "powerful medium of empowerment," the President expressed satisfaction that NIEPVD's Adarsh Vidyalaya students excel in computers, science, music, and sports.

Meanwhile, according to the President's Secretariat, the President will release a postage stamp at Raj Bhavan, Nainital, on the completion of its 125 years.

On June 21, the President will participate in a mass yoga demonstration at the Uttarakhand State Police Line Maidan, Dehradun on the International Yoga Day.