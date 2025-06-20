403
Canada Draws The Line: Steel And Aluminum Tariff Battle With U.S. Escalates
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Canada's government, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, has announced a series of strong measures to protect its steel and aluminum sectors after the United States doubled tariffs on these imports to 50% earlier this month.
This move, confirmed by official government statements and press conferences, has put Canada's largest metal exporters in a difficult position, threatening jobs and business stability across the country.
Carney and Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne made it clear that Canada will not accept what they call“unjust” U.S. tariffs.
They have set a deadline: if the two countries do not reach a new trade agreement by July 21, Canada will raise its own counter-tariffs on American steel and aluminum.
These tariffs will match or exceed the U.S. hikes, depending on the progress of ongoing talks. This approach aims to pressure the U.S. into a fairer deal while giving both sides time to negotiate.
Canada is also introducing a tariff rate quota system that will cap steel imports from countries without free trade agreements at 2024 levels.
This measure, announced by Champagne, is designed to prevent foreign steel-diverted from the U.S market due to the new American tariffs-from flooding into Canada and destabilizing prices.
Canada's Steel Defense Strategy Targets U.S. Trade Advantage
The Canadian Steel Producers Association has warned that such a flood could depress domestic prices and hurt Canadian firms. Starting June 30, Canada will implement reciprocal procurement policies.
These rules will shut out U.S. suppliers from Canadian federal contracts unless American authorities grant Canadian firms equal access to U.S. government contracts.
This move directly targets the U.S. market advantage and is intended to protect Canadian businesses from unfair competition. The government has also set up new task forces to monitor trade and market trends in steel and aluminum.
These groups will ensure quick responses to any market disruptions. To support affected companies, Canada will maintain a $10 billion loan facility, providing financial relief and stability for large metal producers.
Carney has emphasized that Canada's response is about more than tariffs. He wants to stabilize the domestic market, protect Canadian workers, and ensure that the country's industries are not undermined by foreign trade actions.
He has also warned that the ongoing trade conflict, if not resolved, could have broader effects on commodity prices and global economic growth.
Canada's actions reflect a clear mercantile strategy: defend domestic industry, maintain fair access to key markets, and avoid being a dumping ground for foreign goods.
The government insists it will not wait passively and will take further steps if necessary. This dispute highlights the risks of trade wars and the importance of stable, reciprocal agreements between major trading partners.
