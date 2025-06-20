Alivinghome Unveils The RE102 Power Recliner: The Next Generation Of Smart Comfort

AlivingHome RE102 Power Recliner chair

AlivingHome RE102 Power Recliner

RE102 Power Recliner

SwanSing Power Recliner Chair

Zero Gravity Power Recliner Chair

AlivingHome unveils its next-generation RE102 Power Recliner, merging patented ergonomic innovations with intelligent functionality for unparalleled relaxation.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Product Overview: The RE102 Power Recliner ChiarThe latest addition to AlivingHome 's seating lineup, the RE102 Power Recliner Chiar, introduces several notable improvements over its predecessor, the RE101. Designed to cater to diverse needs-from parenting to remote work and entertainment-the chair incorporates advanced ergonomic support, customizable positioning, and durable construction.Key Features and Enhancements1. Ergonomic Design UpgradesAdjustable Headrest: A new vertical adjustment mechanism is designed to enhance spinal alignment, providing a more comfortable fit compared to the fixed headrest on the RE101.Modified Recline Angles: The RE102 features a 160° backrest (5° more reclined than the RE101) and a 155° footrest, designed to promote better circulation in zero-gravity mode.Lower Profile: At 1030mm in height (35mm shorter than the RE101), the design seeks to enhance accessibility and comfort for a wider range of users.2. Functional ImprovementsDual-Motor System: Unlike the single-motor RE101, the RE102 allows independent adjustment of the backrest and footrest for more precise positioning.Programmable Presets: Users can save preferred settings for activities such as reading, gaming, or nursing.Modular Controls: The removable switch panel is designed for easier maintenance and compatibility with other AlivingHome products.3. Material and Build QualityUpholstery Options: Available in stain-resistant fabric or leather-PU hybrid, both tested for durability.Charging Ports: Includes USB-A and Type-C ports for device charging.Recognition at GOOD DESIGN2025The RE102's inclusion in the GOOD DESIGN2025 Exhibition highlights its design and functionality. The awards, organized by The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design, honor products that demonstrate innovation, sustainability, and user-focused engineering.Comparative Analysis: RE102 vs. RE101Feature: RE102 RE101Headrest: Adjustable (Smart-Adapt)FixedRecline Angles: 160° backrest / 155° footrest155° backrest / 160° footrestMotor System: Dual-motor (independent)Single-motorHeight: 1030mm 1065mmControls: One-touch reset, modularStandardWeight Capacity:180 lbs (tested) 180 lbs (tested)Intended Use CasesParenting: The silent-recline function (<25dB) and wipeable surfaces cater to caregivers.Remote Work: Adjustable lumbar support aims to reduce strain during long sitting sessions.Entertainment: Anti-vibration stabilization is designed for immersive viewing.Testing and CertificationsEndurance tested to 100,000 recline cycles.GREENGUARD Gold certified for low chemical emissions.3-year warranty on the frame, reflecting AlivingHome's durability claims.Third-Person PerspectiveIndustry analysts note that the RE102's dual-motor system and programmable presets position it as a competitive option in the premium recliner market. Its GOOD DESIGN2025 recognition further validates its design approach. However, some consumers may find the higher price point-compared to the RE101-a consideration when evaluating the upgrades.About AlivingHomeThe company specializes in ergonomic home furniture, with a focus on combining functionality and modern aesthetics. The RE102 reclining chair represents its latest effort to address diverse user needs through adaptable seating solutions.Final NotesThe RE102 Power Recliner offers measurable improvements over its predecessor, particularly in adjustability and durability. Its inclusion in GOOD DESIGN2025 suggests industry acknowledgment of its design merits, though real-world performance will ultimately determine its reception among consumers.

Lacey Lin

Aliving Home

+1 865-344-5866

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Other

SwanSing Zero Gravity Power Recliner Chair

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.