Fluid Management Devices Market To Reach $13.29 Billion, Globally, By 2031 At 11.3% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global fluid management devices industry was estimated at $4.56 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $13.29 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031.Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-A surge in the number of minimally invasive surgeries and the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as endometrial cancer, bladder cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases which causes an increase in the application & usage of fluid management devices drives the global fluid management devices market. On the other hand, the high cost of minimally invasive surgeries such as laparoscopy impedes the market growth to some extent. However, a rise in the number of product launches and an increase in the number of key strategies by the major players are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.Download Free Sample Report:Factors that drive the growth of the fluid management devices market trends include rise in number of product launches and product approvals for devices by fluid management devices industry and rise in the number of surgical procedures. For instance, in January 2021, the Hologic, Inc., an innovative medical technology company, announced the launch of fluent fluid management devices, in Europe. This product is designed to offers more effective fluid management for physician in hysteroscopic procedures. Thus, an increase in development of advanced fluid management products in emerging nations is expected to propel the growth of the market. In addition, the rise in demand for early diagnosis of disease for effective treatment acts a key driving force for the expansion of the global market.The fluid management systems segment to retain its dominance by 2031-By product type, the fluid management systems segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global fluid management devices market revenue. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR by 2031. A rise in the number of key players that manufacture powered fluid management devices and an increase in the number of product launches and product approvals for fluid management devices drive the segment growth.The laparoscopy segment to rule the roost-By application, the laparoscopy segment held the major share in 2021, generating nearly one-third of the global fluid management devices market revenue. Surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and rise in the number of key players that manufacture fluid management devices for laparoscopy propel the growth of the segment. The hysteroscopy segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2031. The increase in the quantity of fluid management devices for hysteroscopy being introduced is responsible for the growth observed.Procure Complete Report :The hospitals segment to dominate by 2031–By end-user, the hospitals segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the global fluid management devices market revenue in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of this segment is being driven by two key factors: an increase in the number of surgical procedures being performed in hospitals, and a rise in government expenditure toward developing healthcare infrastructure.North America garnered the major share in 2021 –By region, North America generated more than one-third of the global fluid management devices market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The growth of the market across North America is driven by various factors such as the increasing number of manufacturers of fluid management devices, advancements in healthcare technology, and a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer. Asia-Pacific, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2031. The marker growth across Asia-Pacific is driven by factors such as increased government expenditure on healthcare, a rise in chronic illnesses, and a surge in the aging population.Key players in the industry-Olympus CorporationConmed corporationBaxter international Inc.Medtronic Plc.Cardinal HealthStryker CorporationKarl Storz se and co. kg.BonvisiFresenius Medical CareHologic Inc.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the fluid management devices market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing fluid management devices market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the fluid management devices market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Inquire Before Buying:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides end-to-end solutions along with information, education, advocacy, and networking resources to SMEs and early-stage start-ups to bring excellence to their processes. In addition, we offer a nurturing environment required to develop and grow businesses, including business planning; virtual support; market intelligence; acquiring resources; and getting direct access to finance, suppliers, and other experts to boost the growth of businesses and entrepreneurs.Our bundled and hassle-free business support systems are customized to meet the needs of SME consultants and industry leaders. Moreover, our large network of skilled consultants and experts help start-ups get the business on a roll.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 1800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.