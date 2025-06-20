Resolutions Of The Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders From 20 June 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual general meeting of shareholders of AS Trigon Property Development (registry code: 10106774; hereinafter the“”) was held on 20 June 2025 in Tallinn, Pärnu mnt 18.

The annual general meeting started at 10:00. 2,570,164 votes represented by the shares of the Company, i.e. 57,127% of all the votes represented by the shares of the Company, participated at the meeting. Therefore, the annual general meeting was competent to pass resolutions regarding the items on the agenda.

Resolutions of the annual general meeting:

1. Approval of the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2024



To approve the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2024, in accordance with which the balance sheet value of the Company as at 31 December 2024 was 1,873,680 euros and the net profit for the financial year was 167,409 euros.

In favour 2,569,152 votes i.e. 99.96% of all votes in the meeting and against 1,012 votes i.e. 0,04% of all votes in the meeting. Thus the resolution was adopted.

2. Allocation of the net profit for the financial year 2024



To approve the net profit allocation proposal made by the Management Board and to carry the net profit for 2024 in the amount of 167,409 euros to accumulated profit.

In favour 2,569,152 votes i.e. 99.96% of all votes in the meeting and against 1,012 votes i.e. 0,04% of all votes in the meeting. Thus the resolution was adopted.

3. Appointment of the auditor for the financial year 2025 and determining the remuneration policy for the auditor



To appoint AS PricewaterhouseCoopers (registry code 10142876, address Pärnu mnt 15, 10141 Tallinn) as the auditor of the Company for the financial year 2025. The auditing services will be paid for in accordance with the contract to be drawn up with the auditor.

In favour 2,569,152 votes i.e. 99.96% of all votes in the meeting and against 1,012 votes i.e. 0,04% of all votes in the meeting. Thus the resolution was adopted.

4. Remuneration of the Supervisory Board member



To pay the Supervisory Board member Aivar Kempi an one-off payment in the amount of EUR 2,400 and starting from 21.06.2025 a monthly fee of EUR 200.

In favour 2,569,152 votes i.e. 99.96% of all votes in the meeting and against 1,012 votes i.e. 0,04% of all votes in the meeting. Thus the resolution was adopted.

The minutes of the general meeting of shareholders are available on Company's web-page, at .





Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

+372 66 79 200

