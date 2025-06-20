First Quantum Minerals' Zambian Country Manager Joins African Mining Week (AMW) 2025

MENAFN - African Press Organization) LUSAKA, Zambia, June 20, 2025/APO Group/ --

Godwin Beene, Country Manager for Zambia at mining firm First Quantum Minerals, will speak at the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) conference – Africa's premier event for the mining sector. During the event, Beene will join a high-level panel discussion titled Zambia: Accelerating Exploration and Development Through License Allocation and Global Partnerships, where he is expected to share insights into the company's Zambian strategy.

Beene's participation at AMW 2025 comes as Zambia intensifies efforts to attract global investment and scale-up copper production to three million tons per annum by 2031. As a key player in the market, First Quantum Minerals plays a pivotal role in driving Zambia's mining sector forward. Beene's participation at AMW 2025 presents an opportunity for the company to engage with potential partners, investors and service providers aligned with the company's long-term strategy.

AMW serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting ....

First Quantum Minerals continues to advance several impactful mining operations in Zambia. At the Kansanshi Mine, the company produced 46,544 tons of copper in Q1, 2025 alone, with a full-year target of 190,000 tons of copper and 110,000 ounces of gold. The Kansanshi S3 Expansion Project is also on track to begin production this year, setting the stage for increased output in the coming years. The S3 Expansion Project comprises an expanded mining fleet and smelter as well as the development of the South East Dome pit and a new processing plant. This will increase the life of mine until 2040.

Meanwhile, Sentinel Mine reported 46,361 tons of copper production in Q1, 2025, with aims to reach 230,000 tons by year-end. At the Enterprise Nickel Mine - situated 12 km from the Sentinel copper mine - the company produced 4,649 tons of nickel during Q1, 2025, increasing output by 25% compared to the previous quarter. The company plans to produce 25,000 tons of nickel in 2025 at the mine, with a focus on ore quality and grade control.

At AMW 2025, Beene's insights will provide greater understanding of these projects, including their impact on Zambia's mining industry. Held under the theme From Extraction to Beneficiation: Unlocking Africa's Mineral Wealth, the event will serve as a key platform for forging global partnerships, accelerating exploration and promoting sustainable growth across the continent's mining sector. With a session focused on Zambia, industry leaders such as Beene will engage with government officials, financiers and technology providers to shape the future of mining in the country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.