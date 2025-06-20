403
Dax Forecast Today 20/06: Falls Below 50-Day EMA (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- At this point, the DAX is beginning to look a bit unstable, as we gapped lower at Thursday's open, dropping well below the 50-day EMA. As I do this analysis, we are sitting just above the crucial €23,000 level, and it is entirely possible that this downdraft continues. After all, there is a gap near the €22,500 level that people may be watching and aiming for, and it is an area that could cause a little bit of a reaction. Nonetheless, what I'm also watching is the fact that risk appetite seems to be evaporating a little bit at this point.
