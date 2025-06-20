EUR/CHF Forecast 20/06: Steadies Near Triple Bottom (Video)
- The euro has gone back and forth against the Swiss franc during trading here on Thursday in a very choppy and tight range. That's not a huge surprise and really at this point, I think we still find ourselves in a situation where people are trying to figure out exactly where risk is going in a world that presently has a ton of potential bombshells to go off. Right now, we are trading between the 200 day EMA above which is a technical indicator that attracts a lot of attention, and the 0.93 level below. The market has triple bottomed near the 0.9250 level.
But I think ultimately, you've got a situation where short-term back and forth traders probably profit here as we have a fairly well-defined short-term range that the market has been following for about a month and a half.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewSooner or later, we'll get more information and that will make the markets move. But in the meantime, this is a market that I think a lot of people will be using the 15-minute chart with to take advantage of subtle movements. The situation between the Iranians and the Israelis, although not directly influencing this Swiss economy nor the EU economy, obviously has taken front and center as far as the attention of traders is concerned. And if we get some type of peaceful resolution, that could be reason enough for this pair to rally. Just have to wait and see.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast ? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
