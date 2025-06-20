Silver Forecast Today 20/06: Is A Bounce Ahead (Video)



Silver has been negative during the Thursday session, but you need to keep in mind that Thursday was not a normal session for the futures market as it was Juneteenth in the United States.

So therefore, liquidity was a major issue. After all, the bulk of volume is done during the U.S. session in futures markets. So, this isn't necessarily a real representation of everything that's going on. When you look at the market, you can see that we have been bouncing around back and forth, and it looks like we are trying to do everything we can to find our footing.

The $35.48 since level underneath had been previous resistance that has been touched again on the way back down. And now I think that's your short-term floor.

Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money External Factors in Silver

Silver has a lot of external factors, not the least of which will be the US dollar, which strengthened during the day. So that might have been part of what's going on. Furthermore, European traders who had some gains may have taken the choice to simply flatten out going on a holiday in America. After all, the futures markets were closed for six hours on Thursday, not just the typical one.

So, with this I think you're probably looking at a value play on short-term pullbacks, especially as there are lot of concerns out that have people looking to protect their wealth. Silver is one of the ways they do that. If we were to break down below the $35.48 level, then okay, fine, we may drop to the 50-day EMA, but right now, I would say the buyers most certainly have control over the longer term, and therefore you need to keep an eye on any dips and looks at them as suspicious more than anything else.

Ready to trade our daily forex forecast ? Here are the best online Silver trading brokers to choose from.