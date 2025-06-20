Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Controversial Swiss Asylum Centre Opens Doors

2025-06-20 04:08:34
A new Swiss asylum centre in canton Geneva has opened its doors despite facing fierce oppoisition. This content was published on June 20, 2025 - 09:19
Associations representing the rights of migrants had opposed the construction of the Grand-Saconnex centre.

“This centre is part of the reform of the asylum system accepted by the Swiss population in 2016, including in Geneva”, said Anne Césard, spokesperson for the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).

It includes 250 places out of the 5,000 to be made available in the country, a quarter of which are in French-speaking Switzerland.“These places are necessary”, she stressed.

The new building, which cost the Confederation some CHF27 million, is located at the end of the runway at Geneva airport, next to the bypass motorway, on land owned by the canton.

Asylum applicants, but no unaccompanied minors, will stay there for a maximum of 140 days.“The advantage for the canton is that it will receive fewer applicants in extended procedures”, explained Césard.

