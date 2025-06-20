Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mowi: Share Option Scheme For Senior Executives - Attachment


2025-06-20 04:01:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With reference to stock exchange release on 20 June 2025 in relation to allocation of options in Mowi, please see attached allocation details.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

  • 2025 option allocation primary insiders

