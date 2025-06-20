Iran-Israel Conflict Escalates, Calls For Talks Grow

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The ongoing air war between Israel and Iran entered its second week on Friday, as European diplomats pushed to bring Tehran back to the negotiating table.

This diplomatic effort comes amid escalating hostilities and a statement from US President Donald Trump indicating that a decision on potential American involvement will be made within two weeks, according to Reuters.

Israel launched airstrikes against Iran last Friday, stating its objective was to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

In response, Iran carried out missile and drone attacks targeting Israel. Tehran maintains that its nuclear program is strictly for peaceful purposes.

According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency, Israeli airstrikes have killed 639 people in Iran, including senior military leaders and nuclear scientists.

In retaliation, Iranian missile attacks have reportedly killed at least two dozen Israeli civilians, though Reuters has not independently verified the casualty figures from either side.

“Are we aiming to topple the regime? That could be a consequence, but ultimately, it's up to the Iranian people to fight for their freedom,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.

Iran, for its part, claims its attacks are directed at Israeli military and defense installations. However, some Iranian strikes have hit civilian locations, including a hospital.

Israel has accused Iran of intentionally targeting civilians through the use of cluster munitions-banned in many countries due to their widespread, indiscriminate impact.

With tensions still high, the foreign ministers of Britain, France, and Germany, along with the EU's foreign policy chief, were scheduled to meet Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in Geneva on Friday in an attempt to de-escalate the conflict.

“Now is the time to stop the worsening crisis in the Middle East and avoid a broader regional war that serves no one's interest,” said British Foreign Minister David Lammy ahead of the meeting.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also met with Lammy on Thursday and spoke separately with his counterparts in Australia, France, and Italy.

The US State Department emphasized that all parties agreed on one point: Iran must never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon.

Lammy reiterated that position on X, while warning that the situation in the region remains“extremely dangerous” and that there is“a narrow two-week window to reach a diplomatic resolution.”

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping condemned Israel's actions and jointly called for de-escalation, according to the Kremlin.

The United States' position remains ambiguous. Trump's special envoy to the region, Steve Witkoff, has reportedly had multiple discussions with Araqchi in recent days.

The White House announced that President Trump would participate in a national security meeting on Friday morning.

Trump has oscillated between issuing stern warnings to Iran and encouraging a return to suspended nuclear negotiations.

sa