'Let's Not Forget When We Defeated Australia Without Kohli': Syed Kirmani Rallies Behind Gill & Co. For England Tests
"Let our 1983 triumph be the inspiration for them. The most important thing for the team is to have faith in themselves. It's quite a competent team. Let's not forget that when we defeated Australia in the 2020-21 series, it was a half-strength team without Kohli after the first Test," Kirmani told Telecom Asia Sport.
The five-match series will be played for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, named in honour of two of the game's greatest legends - James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar.
With English conditions known for testing even the most seasoned of cricketers, Gill's leadership debut will be one to look out for, especially in the absence of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who announced their Test retirements last month. India have not won a Test series in England since 2007.
"There's no denying that both Virat and Rohit were role models. It's impossible to replace them overnight, especially given how difficult it is to adjust to English conditions on a first tour. But we have a number of players with experience against England, including captain Gill and KL Rahul," he added.
The five-match Test series in England will also be India's first assignment in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle. India will face England in the first Test at the Headingley Cricket Ground on Friday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment