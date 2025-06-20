Eritrea: Monetary Support To Families Of Martyrs

The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare reported that the Government of Eritrea has disbursed about six billion Nakfa in support of the families of martyrs.

Mr. Zeray Tekleab, Director of Martyrs' Families' Welfare, noted that the Government began providing monetary support to martyrs' families in 1995. At that time, each family received 10,000 Birr each to ease the burdens they might face in their lives. After the Government issued Proclamation No. 137/2003, every family began receiving 500 Nakfa monthly starting in 2004.

Mr. Zeray also stated that a rehabilitation program for martyrs' families has been introduced, and many families have been supported with livestock and small-scale businesses. Vocational training programs have also been organized to enhance the skills of these families in various fields.

Regarding contributions by nationals at home and abroad, Mr. Zeray said that Eritreans residing overseas have initiated that one citizen to contribute 720 USD annually, with some extending permanent support. Nationals within the country are also contributing individually and collectively, including Government workers and students who have joined the initiative.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.