The Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission Joins Nigerian Ministry Of Environment To Commemorate World Environment Day, Championing Action Against Plastic Pollution

The ECOWAS Commission in a significant collaboration with the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Environment's Department of Planning, Research, and Statistics, on the 17th of June, 2025 celebrated the 2025 World Environment Day. The commemorative event, held in Abuja, Nigeria, themed:“Ending Plastic Pollution“ with the slogan“Beat the plastic“

Mr. Yao Bernard Koffi, Acting Director of Environment and Natural Resources, delivered a goodwill message on behalf of H.E. Massandjé Toure-Litse, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, and H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission. He underscored the profound significance of the occasion, particularly as it coincided with ECOWAS's Jubilee Year, marking five decades of regional solidarity, integration and shared responsibility.

Mr. Bernard Koffi reaffirmed the Commission's unwavering commitment to fostering a clean, resilient, and sustainable environment for current and future generations. He highlighted ECOWAS's proactive stance in addressing persistent environmental challenges, including the adoption of a regional regulation on plastic management in 2023, which mandates member states to harmonize their plastic waste management regulations. Furthermore, ECOWAS Vision 2050 identifies environmental sustainability as a crucial pillar for inclusive development and emphasizes the vital role of fostering youth-driven climate action, acknowledging that the future belongs to them. He concluded by urging tangible action over mere words and unity over indifference, stating,“The ECOWAS Commission stands ready to work side-by-side with Nigeria and all partners to beat plastic pollution not tomorrow, but today.” And that the commisson remains resolutely committed to working alongside member states to beat Pollution.

In his keynote address, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, Honorable Minister of Environment, emphasized the critical global urgency of this year's theme,“Ending Plastic Pollution.” He stressed that plastic pollution transcends environmental concerns, posing significant economic and public health crises.

The Minister highlighted the alarming rate at which plastic waste infiltrates oceans, rivers and drainage systems, endangering wildlife and exacerbating urban flooding. Minister Lawal outlined Nigeria's initiatives, including the launch of the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Programme, which obliges producers to manage the entire lifecycle of their plastic products. He expressed profound appreciation to all development partners, particularly the ECOWAS Commission, commending its steadfast partnership in environmental governance, climate change response, and sustainable development across the West African sub-region, as well as its leadership in addressing transboundary environmental issues.

Mr. Mahmud Adam Kambari, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Environment, delivered the welcome address, reinforcing the dire threat plastic waste poses to ecosystems, public health, and the planet. He stated,“Plastic pollution has emerged as one of the most urgent environmental challenges of our time, clogging waterways, endangering marine life, and contaminating our food systems.”

Mr. Kambari reiterated Nigeria's direct experience with the devastating impacts of plastic waste and issued a clarion call for intensified efforts through effective policy implementation, robust public awareness campaigns, responsible consumption patterns, and strategic investment in sustainable alternatives. He affirmed the Ministry's commitment to advancing circular economy principles, strengthening regulatory frameworks, and promoting innovations that reduce reliance on single-use plastics. Mr. Kambari extended sincere commendations to all partners, stakeholders, and environmental advocates for their tireless efforts, urging everyone present to reflect on individual and collective actions to“Beat Plastic Pollution.”

The occasion also saw the notable presence of representatives from key organizations, international partners and stakeholders, including UNICEF, Oando Foundation, Oando Clean Energy, OXFAM, Zoom Lion Nigeria, RCEI, RUWES, and the Head of Mission to the Netherlands, alongside invited students from various schools. These stakeholders collectively underscored the paramount importance of a safe environment, emphasizing the pivotal role of women and children as not only integral to addressing climate and environmental issues but also as vital agents of community awareness and crucial actors in forging a greener, plastic-free future.

The joint commemoration underscored the shared commitment of ECOWAS and Nigeria to combat plastic pollution through coordinated regional action and national policy implementation, reinforcing their dedication to a sustainable future.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).