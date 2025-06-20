Top 10 Gainers Today (20-06-2025): Tech Stocks Shine, Endurance Leads The Pack

Current Price - ₹4135.00 (Disclaimer: Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Always consult a qualified expert before investing in any stock)

Top Gainers Today: The stock market saw a strong rally on Friday, June 20th. By 11 am, the Sensex had jumped 710 points, while the Nifty surged 220 points. During this period, Endurance Technologies' stock soared over 8%.

