Top 10 Gainers Today (20-06-2025): Tech Stocks Shine, Endurance Leads The Pack
Top Gainers Today: The stock market saw a strong rally on Friday, June 20th. By 11 am, the Sensex had jumped 710 points, while the Nifty surged 220 points. During this period, Endurance Technologies' stock soared over 8%.
Increase - 8.22%
Current Price - ₹2613
Increase - 5.67%
Current Price - ₹2822.30
Increase - 5.45%
Current Price - ₹411.90
Increase - 5.26%
Current Price - ₹1019.60
Increase - 5.16%
Current Price - ₹2065.90
Increase - 5.06%
Current Price - ₹60.36
Increase - 3.99%
Current Price - ₹108.20
Increase - 3.31%
Current Price - ₹563.00
Increase - 3.28%
Current Price - ₹1237.00
Increase - 3.05%
Current Price - ₹4135.00(Disclaimer: Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Always consult a qualified expert before investing in any stock)
