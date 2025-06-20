Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Top 10 Gainers Today (20-06-2025): Tech Stocks Shine, Endurance Leads The Pack

2025-06-20 03:10:38
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Top Gainers Today: The stock market saw a strong rally on Friday, June 20th. By 11 am, the Sensex had jumped 710 points, while the Nifty surged 220 points. During this period, Endurance Technologies' stock soared over 8%.

Increase - 8.22%

Current Price - ₹2613

Increase - 5.67%

Current Price - ₹2822.30

Increase - 5.45%

Current Price - ₹411.90

Increase - 5.26%

Current Price - ₹1019.60

Increase - 5.16%

Current Price - ₹2065.90

Increase - 5.06%

Current Price - ₹60.36

Increase - 3.99%

Current Price - ₹108.20

Increase - 3.31%

Current Price - ₹563.00

Increase - 3.28%

Current Price - ₹1237.00

Increase - 3.05%

Current Price - ₹4135.00(Disclaimer: Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Always consult a qualified expert before investing in any stock)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

