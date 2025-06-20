Swing Trade Alert: Wait For Pullback Before Entering This High-Momentum Defense Stock, Says SEBI RA Kavita Agrawal
Data Patterns recently pulled back perfectly to the 250 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at ₹2,262, according to SEBI-registered analyst Kavita Agrawal, marking a level she described as key for institutional activity.
At the time of writing, shares of Data Patterns were trading at ₹2,955, up 0.7% on the day.
This move was followed by a sharp upside rally, which she called“classic momentum behavior.”
Agrawal maintained a bullish view on the stock's overall trend but cautioned that the momentum phase has“already cooled off,” advising traders to avoid initiating fresh entries at current levels.
She emphasized the importance of timing and advised against chasing the stock.
“Plan your entry with precision,” she said.
Agrawal recommended waiting for a pullback to the support zone between ₹2,662 and ₹2,645.
She marked ₹2,645–₹2,662 as the ideal entry zone and set a target range of ₹3,500–₹3,563.
According to her, entry should be made only after a bounce from support, allowing for a tighter stop-loss and better risk management.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bearish' amid 'normal' message volume.
The stock has risen 18.4% so far in 2025.
