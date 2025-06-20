Karnataka Cabinet Approves 10 Pc To 15 Pc Reservation For Minorities In Housing Schemes
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved an increase in the reservation quota for minority communities under various housing schemes from 10 per cent to 15 per cent.
Minister HK Patil says no new rules needed for implementation
Karnataka Minister HK Patil stated that this move does not require any new rules to be drafted.
"The reservation for all minority communities will be increased. There are Christians, Jains, Buddhists," the Minister said.
Amit Malviya slams move as unconstitutional and divisive
Meanwhile, responding to the decision, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya issued a scathing statement on social media, calling the decision "brazen," "blatantly illegal," and "unconstitutional".
He said that for short-term political gains, "Congress is determined to sow the seeds of division, polarise communities, and rip apart the social fabric of Karnataka."
This is brazen. Blatantly illegal and unconstitutional can be no reservation on the basis of religion - the Constitution is unambiguous on this, the Congress government in Karnataka is hell-bent on pushing religious quotas to appease its vote bank. This isn't... Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 19, 2025
"This is brazen. Blatantly illegal and unconstitutional. There can be no reservation on the basis of religion -- the Constitution is unambiguous on this. Yet, the Congress government in Karnataka is hell-bent on pushing religious quotas to appease its vote bank.
This isn't governance, it's dangerous social engineering. Congress is determined to sow the seeds of division, polarise communities, and rip apart the social fabric of Karnataka -- all for short-term political gain. Karnataka deserves better," he said.
The move will apply to all housing schemes implemented by the Urban and Rural Development Departments across the state.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment