Case Of Mistaken Identity? Delhi Journalist Alleges Abduction Attempt By 'Cyber Cell' Police

New Delhi: A journalist in Delhi has made serious allegations, claiming that individuals identifying themselves as members of the Delhi Police Cyber Cell attempted to abduct them in broad daylight. Times of India correspondent Ayantika Pal shared a video on her social media account, showing how three people who claimed to be police officers asked them to get into a private car at a petrol pump in Noida.

“I was refueling at a Noida petrol pump when three individuals claiming to be from the Delhi police cybercell, dragged me and my husband out of our car and forced us to get into a private car parked a few metres away. When asked what we did wrong, they asked if my husband's name was Rahul. To which, he obliged. They forcefully opened the door, and started harassing us. They had NO UNIFORM, NO POLICE VEHICLE, NO WARRANT, the local police was not informed either,” she stated.

HARASSMENT. TRAUMA. When some officers claiming to be of @DelhiPolice cyber cell tried to KIDNAP us in broad daylight's what happened today that has left me and my husband (@rahoolism) traumatized. twitter/DLdZuYPMfh

- ayantika pal (@AyantikaTOI) June 19, 2025

Avantika said that they were scared, due to similar incidents across Delhi NCR where fraudsters extort money claiming to be police.“They said they were looking for a cyber criminal named 'Rahul' and conveniently (to them), my husband's name matched. Now among the millions (if not a billion) Rahuls that we have in India (no thanks to Shah Rukh Khan) they thought his name was all the proof they needed to catch a cyber criminal. After I showed his Aadhar they realised that they had got the wrong Rahul,” she added. The journalist further stated that the trio wrote an apology letter when asked to take accountability and fled the scene.

Delhi police receives flak

Several users pointed out how the act was highly unconstitutional.“Will Delhi Police answer wonderful deed of their man to pick any citizen of india you need warrant or it is free for all according to you have you become above the constitution of INDIA,” Arun Dayal wrote. Another journalist pointed out that the accused should be jailed immediately. "What the hell! First, no uniforms or vehicle, and second harassment in front of the entire public. These fraudsters posing as "officers" should immediately be behind the bars. Please take note!" she stated.

According to reports, a team from Prem Nagar Police Station in outer Delhi was investigating a cheating case and had tracked the accused through mobile phone, which led them to a to a petrol pump in Sector 38 in Noida. Upon realising that the identity of the person did not match, the officials apologised and returned.

What the hell! First, no uniforms or vehicle, and second harassment in front of the entire public. These fraudsters posing as "officers" should immediately be behind the bars @DelhiPolice @noidapolice Please take note! Smriti Mishra (@smritimishra_18) June 19, 2025

To say this is shocking would be an understatement ... this is what happens when we mistake rule of police for rule of law Rajesh Mahapatra | ରାଜେଶ ମହାପାତ୍ର (@rajeshmahapatra) June 20, 2025