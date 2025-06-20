IIT Graduate, 14 Others, Arrested For Possession Of Child Pornography In Telangana
Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau director Shikha Goel said the operation focused on repeat offenders involved in uploading, storing, and disseminating nude and sexually explicit content involving minors aged 6 to 14. Notably, at least one suspect holds an IIT degree and works at a reputed tech firm, while another is an engineering graduate currently job-seeking.
“Most of the content originates from foreign victims, predominantly girls aged between 6 and 14, with 90% of material involving female children,” Goel told the Telangana Today.Also Read | Actor Derek Dixon accuses co-star and filmmaker Tyler Perry of sexual assault
All arrested individuals have since been remanded by a court.
Shikha Goel told NDTV that the accused appeared to be part of a single group sharing sexual material targeting minors.
"All of them appeared to be part of closed user groups sharing such material. Whether they are part of any organised gang or cartel is still under investigation,” she said.Also Read | Sun TV Network share price crashes 5% amid legal battle between Maran brothers
Goel also revealed that the suspects likely operated through closed user groups, distributing illicit content as part of a collective network.
Investigators are still determining whether these groups are part of larger organised gangs or criminal cartels.
The operation unfolded during a one-day, state-wide sweep informed by 57 cyber tip-line complaints. Law enforcement teams across Hyderabad, Yadagirigutta, Karimnagar, Warangal, and Jagtial executed the coordinated arrests.Also Read | Employee hospitalised after firm's 'vindictive behaviour' even after resignation
Following the operation, 34 FIRs were registered under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and the POCSO Act. According to media reports, the accused are under judicial custody.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment