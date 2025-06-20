Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market Size, Share To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The rise of the global benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment market is propelled by an ageing male demographic, advancements in minimally invasive techniques, and heightened awareness of urological health. The market is undergoing significant expansion attributed to the increasing incidence of BPH in older males, technical innovations in minimally invasive techniques, and enhanced awareness of prostate health. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), a non-malignant enlargement of the prostate gland, is increasing the demand for effective treatments, including alpha-blockers, 5-alpha reductase inhibitors, and surgical options such as transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) and laser therapies.

The implementation of minimally invasive procedures such as prostatic artery embolisation (PAE) and UroLift results in shorter recovery periods and diminished problems, hence fostering market expansion. Growth is further driven by advancements in drug formulations and advantageous reimbursement schemes; however, elevated treatment costs and adverse effects present hurdles. The market is set for growth as healthcare access enhances in rising areas such as Asia-Pacific, bolstered by governmental initiatives and medical tourism.

Market Dynamics Ageing male demographic drives market growth

The worldwide increase in the ageing male demographic is a principal catalyst for the BPH treatment business, as the prevalence of BPH escalates markedly with age. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases reports that almost 50% of men aged 51–60 and up to 90% of those over 80 exhibit symptoms of BPH, resulting in a significant patient demographic. This demographic transition and increased life expectancies intensify the demand for pharmaceutical and surgical interventions.

In July 2024, the World Health Organisation underscored the increasing healthcare demands of the elderly, particularly with age-related illnesses such as BPH.

North America, characterised by its sophisticated healthcare systems, represented the greatest portion of market revenue, whilst the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing swift expansion attributed to the ageing demographics in nations such as China and Japan. Innovations such as AbbVie's FDA-sanctioned combination therapy in April 2024, which merges an alpha-blocker with a 5-alpha reductase inhibitor, tackle various BPH symptoms, propelling market growth. With the enhancement of healthcare awareness and accessibility worldwide, the need for BPH therapies is anticipated to grow.

Expansion in developing markets creates tremendous opportunities

Emerging markets, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, provide substantial prospects for the BPH treatment market owing to swift demographic transformations, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, and increasing medical tourism. The Asia-Pacific area is anticipated to expand, propelled by substantial ageing populations in nations such as China, India, and Japan, where BPH is increasing. Government initiatives, including India's national men's health awareness campaign, enhance early diagnosis and treatment compliance. Principal entities are using these prospects via strategic expansions.

For example, in October 2024, Boston Scientific inaugurated a manufacturing facility in China, augmenting its capability to develop sophisticated BPH treatment devices such as the RezūmTM Water Vapour Therapy, which expanded into Europe in June 2024.

Moreover, Olympus Corporation and Astellas Pharma are allocating resources to research and development to create economical, minimally invasive solutions for emerging markets. The increasing utilisation of generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars enhances market expansion by augmenting affordability. The interplay of these trends and rising healthcare costs establishes emerging countries as pivotal growth regions for advancements in BPH therapy.

Regional Insights

North America dominates the BPH treatment market owing to its developed healthcare infrastructure, extensive adoption of minimally invasive treatments (such as UroLift, HoLEP, and laser therapies), and robust reimbursement policies. Innovations like Teleflex's introduction of the UroLift 2 System have enhanced treatment accuracy and results. Government-funded urology research facilitates the advancement of novel treatments. An increasing elderly male demographic drives the demand for pharmaceutical and procedural healthcare. Prominent medical device firms, such as Boston Scientific and Medtronic, persist in launching sophisticated BPH treatments, guaranteeing robust patient accessibility. The region's network of specialists, clinics, and awareness initiatives facilitates early diagnosis. North America continues dominating the industry due to innovation, accessibility, and ageing population trends.

The global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) treatment market was valued at USD 12.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 13.1 billion in 2025 to USD 18.5 billion by 2033 , exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By Treatment Type, the market is segmented into pharmacological treatment, minimally invasive procedures, and surgical procedures. The pharmacological treatment segment holds the largest market share in 2024, accounting for approximately 45% of the global market, driven by widespread use of alpha-blockers and 5-alpha reductase inhibitors for symptom management.

By End-User, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres (ASCs), clinics, and home care settings. Hospitals lead the end-user segment, capturing around 40% of the market share in 2024, due to their role as primary centres for advanced diagnostics and treatments, including minimally invasive and surgical procedures.

By Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Hospital pharmacies dominate the distribution channel segment, holding approximately 38% of the market share in 2024, as they are the primary source of BPH medications and post-procedure prescriptions. Based on region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global market.

Competitive Players

In September 2024, Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust introduced EchoLaser treatment for BPH, a minimally invasive procedure funded by the Prostate Project charity. This technology, offering rapid recovery and minimal side effects, was rolled out to address the needs of the U.K.'s ageing male population, with 50% of men over 50 affected. The initiative enhances patient quality of life and reduces hospital stays, reinforcing the U.K.'s focus on innovative BPH solutions. In April 2024, Teleflex launched the UroLift 2 System with Advanced Tissue Control, a next-generation minimally invasive solution for BPH treatment. This system enhances precision in treating complex prostate anatomies, reducing recovery time and improving patient outcomes. The launch, supported by clinical data showing a 30% improvement in symptom relief compared to earlier models, strengthens Teleflex's position in the U.S. and European markets, aligning with the growing demand for outpatient procedures.

By Treatment TypePharmacological Treatment (Alpha-blockers, 5-Alpha Reductase Inhibitors, Phosphodiesterase-5 Inhibitors, Others)Minimally Invasive Procedures (Transurethral Resection of the Prostate, Laser Therapy, Prostatic Urethral Lift, Prostatic Artery Embolisation, Others)Surgical Procedures (Open Prostatectomy, Robotic-Assisted Surgery, Others)By End-UserHospitalsAmbulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)ClinicsHome Care SettingsBy Distribution Channel:Hospital PharmaciesRetail PharmaciesOnline PharmaciesBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa Want to see full report onFull Report