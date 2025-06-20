Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
First Batch Of Kashmiri Students Evacuated From Iran Back Home

First Batch Of Kashmiri Students Evacuated From Iran Back Home


2025-06-20 03:08:18
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- All students from the first batch of Kashmiri evacuees stranded in Iran have now safely reached the Kashmir Valley on Friday morning, bringing relief to their anxious families.

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) said,“While some students reached yesterday, the rest, who were travelling in deluxe buses from Delhi, have also arrived today.”

“We are grateful to the Ministry of External Affairs and all those involved in ensuring their safe and timely return. The successful evacuation marks a relief for their families back home, who were anxiously awaiting their arrival,” JKSA added.

