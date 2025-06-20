First Batch Of Kashmiri Students Evacuated From Iran Back Home

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) said,“While some students reached yesterday, the rest, who were travelling in deluxe buses from Delhi, have also arrived today.”

“We are grateful to the Ministry of External Affairs and all those involved in ensuring their safe and timely return. The successful evacuation marks a relief for their families back home, who were anxiously awaiting their arrival,” JKSA added.

