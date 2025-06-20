Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Greece's Defense Minister Unveils Future-Proof Security Shield

2025-06-20 03:06:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Greece's Minister of National Defense Nikos Dendias has made the development of a multi-layered national defense shield with advanced anti-ballistic capabilities a top priority since early in his tenure, Trend reports citing the Greek Defense Ministry.

This comprehensive initiative, designed to enable Greece to effectively counter emerging and modern threats, is part of a broader strategy known as“Achilles' Shield”.

The program is currently underway as a key element of the “Agenda 2030,” following parliamentary approval of the New Force Structure and the 12-Year Armaments Program by the Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA).

Details regarding the deployment and movements of specific weapons systems remain confidential and are not subject to public disclosure.

