Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-20 02:46:08
CabinetDIY Introduces Premium White Kitchen Cabinets Collection

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CabinetDIY Design Team announces the launch of a new collection of white kitchen cabinets , engineered to blend timeless elegance with modern functionality. Crafted from high-grade materials and offered in a variety of door styles and finishes, the collection meets the needs of interior design professionals and homeowners seeking refined, versatile cabinetry solutions.

Featuring durable construction, soft-close hinges, and customizable storage configurations, the white kitchen cabinets collection enhances both form and function in residential and commercial kitchen spaces. Engineered for straightforward installation, the cabinetry line accommodates a range of layout requirements-from minimalist galley kitchens to expansive open-concept designs.

Industry experts in interior design and kitchen & bath design have identified the new collection as a standout option for projects emphasizing bright, airy aesthetics. Availability spans the continental United States through CabinetDIY's online portal. Full product specifications, pricing tiers, and design resources can be accessed at .

About CabinetDIY

Based in Costa Mesa, California, CabinetDIY specializes in high-quality cabinetry for kitchen remodeling and new construction. The Design Team delivers comprehensive support, including configuration assistance and detailed installation guides, catering to interior designers, contractors, and homeowners.

