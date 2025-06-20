Pakistan To Continue Playing Key Role In Promoting Regional Peace And Cooperative Security: COAS Asim Munir
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief held meetings with representatives of American think tanks and strategic affairs institutions. These interactions offered deeper insights into Pakistan's strategic vision.
In Washington, Field Marshal Munir engaged with prominent scholars, analysts, policy experts, and members of international media, highlighting Pakistan's principled stance on regional and global issues. He also elaborated on Pakistan's perspective regarding the global fight against terrorism.
Also Read: PM Forms Committee to Explore Revival of Jirga System for Dispute Resolution in KP
The Army Chief underscored Pakistan's immense potential in various sectors including IT, agriculture, and mineral resources, inviting international partners to explore opportunities for collaboration. The discussions also included a review of the longstanding Pakistan-U.S. partnership.
Addressing the threat of terrorism, Field Marshal Munir noted that certain regional elements are using terrorism as a tool of hybrid warfare. He emphasized that Pakistan has remained at the forefront of the global war on terror, offering tremendous human and economic sacrifices for a safer world.
Reiterating Pakistan's role in regional stability, he said the country would continue to play an active part in fostering peace and building cooperative security structures in the region.
ISPR added that participants appreciated the Army Chief's open and clear articulation of Pakistan's vision and policies.
