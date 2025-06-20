Representatives Of Diplomatic Corps Accredited In Azerbaijan Visit Eastern Zangezur And Garabagh
Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have arrived for a visit to Eastern Zangezur and Garabagh. The delegation's trip began in the Lachin district, Azernews reports.
The diplomats were welcomed at the Lachin International Airport.
During their visit to the airport, the guests were provided with information about the facility. As part of the Lachin itinerary, the delegation is expected to visit several sites across the city.
The program includes visits to the Lachin Recreation Complex, the "Hoçazfilm" studio, the "Yurd" gallery, the "Lacinema" center, as well as the banks of the Hakari River, the public viewing area known as "Seyrəngah," and the "Gilabi Ceramics" center.
