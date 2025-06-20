MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 20 (KUNA)

1928 -- The monthly magazine, "Kuwait," was published, with Abdulaziz Al-Rushaid as its chief editor. Publication stopped in March 1930.

1955 -- Abdullah Al-Mulla Saleh, who served as the government secretary, passed away. He was assigned by the Amir Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in 1934, to represent him at Kuwait Oil Company.

1961 -- Iraq's ruler Abdulkareem Qassem cabled Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah claiming what he termed as his country's "historic (expansionist) demands in Kuwait," with no mention of the State of Kuwait's Independence.

1962 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah inaugurated Al-Sabah Hospital, the first such grand venture executed by the Ministry of Health.

1985 -- Iran seized the Kuwaiti cargo ship, "Al-Muharraq," in retaliation for Kuwait's stance regarding the Iraq-Iran war.

1990 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed an Amiri Decree forming Kuwait's 14th Government. It comprised 22 ministers, the largest in Kuwait's history, and has served until March 20, 1991.

1998 -- The National Assembly approved a bill that enabled publication in press of names of MPs who did not attend sessions. Twenty-five MPs voted in favor and one against, while eight abstained.

2004 -- The Public Authority for Civil Information launched a service that allowed the public to renew their IDs online.

2010 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree forming shareholding companies to build power and water desalination plants.

2010 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree regarding formation of at least one shareholding company to build labor towns.

2011 -- Kuwait Oil Tankers Company received the giant oil tanker "Al-Salmi" from South Korea. It has a capacity of 102 million barrels of oil.

2012 -- The Constitutional Court annulled a decree calling for parliamentary elections and ruled against dissolution of the 2009 parliament.

2023 -- State of Kuwait's national carrier, Kuwait Airways, was labeled the world's most improved airlines for the year 2023 by Skytrax, an international air transport rating organization.

2023 -- Kuwait Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated the first term of the 17th Legislative Session of the National Assembly. MPs elected Ahmad Al-Saadoun as speaker. (end) nsn