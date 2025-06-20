Today In Kuwait's History
--
1928 -- The monthly magazine, "Kuwait," was published, with Abdulaziz Al-Rushaid as its chief editor. Publication stopped in March 1930.
1955 -- Abdullah Al-Mulla Saleh, who served as the government secretary, passed away. He was assigned by the Amir Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in 1934, to represent him at Kuwait Oil Company.
1961 -- Iraq's ruler Abdulkareem Qassem cabled Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah claiming what he termed as his country's "historic (expansionist) demands in Kuwait," with no mention of the State of Kuwait's Independence.
1962 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah inaugurated Al-Sabah Hospital, the first such grand venture executed by the Ministry of Health.
1985 -- Iran seized the Kuwaiti cargo ship, "Al-Muharraq," in retaliation for Kuwait's stance regarding the Iraq-Iran war.
1990 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed an Amiri Decree forming Kuwait's 14th Government. It comprised 22 ministers, the largest in Kuwait's history, and has served until March 20, 1991.
1998 -- The National Assembly approved a bill that enabled publication in press of names of MPs who did not attend sessions. Twenty-five MPs voted in favor and one against, while eight abstained.
2004 -- The Public Authority for Civil Information launched a service that allowed the public to renew their IDs online.
2010 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree forming shareholding companies to build power and water desalination plants.
2010 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree regarding formation of at least one shareholding company to build labor towns.
2011 -- Kuwait Oil Tankers Company received the giant oil tanker "Al-Salmi" from South Korea. It has a capacity of 102 million barrels of oil.
2012 -- The Constitutional Court annulled a decree calling for parliamentary elections and ruled against dissolution of the 2009 parliament.
2023 -- State of Kuwait's national carrier, Kuwait Airways, was labeled the world's most improved airlines for the year 2023 by Skytrax, an international air transport rating organization.
2023 -- Kuwait Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated the first term of the 17th Legislative Session of the National Assembly. MPs elected Ahmad Al-Saadoun as speaker. (end) nsn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment