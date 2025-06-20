Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Air India Cancels 8 Flights, 4 Of Them Int'l Services

2025-06-20 02:03:42
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mumbai- Air India has cancelled eight flights, including four international services, on Friday due to enhanced maintenance and operational reasons, the airline said.

Air India said its teams on the ground are making alternative arrangements for the passengers to fly to their respective destinations at the earliest.

It has also offered full refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling to passengers, the airline said.

The international flights to be cancelled were AI906 from Dubai to Chennai, AI308 from Delhi to Melbourne, AI309 from Melbourne to Delhi, and AI2204 from Dubai to Hyderabad.

Air India said four domestic flights - AI874 from Pune to Delhi, AI456 from Ahmedabad to Delhi, AI-2872 from Hyderabad to Mumbai, and AI571 from Chennai to Mumbai - have been cancelled.

MENAFN20062025000215011059ID1109699193

