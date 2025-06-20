Watch: NDRF-Trained Indian Pariah Dog Joins Yoga Session In Udhampur Ahead Of International Yoga Day
A video shared by the news agency ANI captures the four-legged yogi mirroring NDRF rescuers as they flow through asanas . Positioned on its mat, the dog patiently waits for its trainer's cue. With a simple prompt, it rises to its hind legs, then smoothly transitions into a side stretch, seamlessly blending into the group practice.Also Read | 10 powerful yoga poses and their incredible benefits for a healthier life
This pup has been under NDRF training for two years and now regularly participates in their yoga drills, making today's session both impressive and heartwarming.Also Read | Attention Delhi Metro travelers: Services to start at 4 am on Int'l Yoga Day Why June 21? The story behind Yoga Day
India will commemorate its 11th International Yoga Day this June 21 under the theme of“Yoga for One Earth, One Health”, spotlighting yoga's power to unite human wellbeing with environmental balance.
June 21 was chosen for its universal symbolism-it marks the summer solstice, the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere, embodying themes of energy, balance, and renewal central to yoga philosophy.
The idea of an International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. By December that year, the UN officially designated June 21 as the global celebration of yoga.Also Read | Yoga Day 2024: Insurance plans reward active lifestyle with premium discounts
This year's International Day of Yoga will spotlight 10 key initiatives, headlined by 'Yoga Sangam'-a large-scale demonstration set to take place at 1,00,000 locations across India. Other events under the campaign include Yoga Bandhan, Yoga Park, Yoga Samavesh, Yoga Prabhava, Yoga Connect, Harit Yoga, Yoga Unplugged, Yoga Mahakumbh, and Samyoga.
The initiative continues to promote global awareness around the physical, mental and emotional benefits of yoga-a practice that blends mind and body, thought and action, offering a comprehensive path to wellness.
