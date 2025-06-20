Prosafe SE: Operational Update May 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 20 June 2025 - Fleet utilisation for May 2025 was 60 per cent.

Safe Zephyrus, Safe Eurus and Safe Notos operated at full capacity in May, achieving 99 to 100 per cent commercial uptime.

As announced, Safe Notos has been awarded a four-year contract with Petrobras in Brazil commencing September 2026 in continuation of its existing contract.

Safe Caledonia commenced operations at the Captain Field in the UK on 02 June 2025.

Safe Boreas is currently being transported to Singapore ahead of her upcoming contract in Australia.

