Prosafe SE: Operational Update May 2025
Safe Zephyrus, Safe Eurus and Safe Notos operated at full capacity in May, achieving 99 to 100 per cent commercial uptime.
As announced, Safe Notos has been awarded a four-year contract with Petrobras in Brazil commencing September 2026 in continuation of its existing contract.
Safe Caledonia commenced operations at the Captain Field in the UK on 02 June 2025.
Safe Boreas is currently being transported to Singapore ahead of her upcoming contract in Australia.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to
For further information, please contact:
Terje Askvig, CEO
Phone: +47 952 03 886
Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 415 08 186
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
