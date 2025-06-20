Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Prosafe SE: Operational Update May 2025


2025-06-20 02:01:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 20 June 2025 - Fleet utilisation for May 2025 was 60 per cent.

Safe Zephyrus, Safe Eurus and Safe Notos operated at full capacity in May, achieving 99 to 100 per cent commercial uptime.

As announced, Safe Notos has been awarded a four-year contract with Petrobras in Brazil commencing September 2026 in continuation of its existing contract.

Safe Caledonia commenced operations at the Captain Field in the UK on 02 June 2025.

Safe Boreas is currently being transported to Singapore ahead of her upcoming contract in Australia.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to

For further information, please contact:

Terje Askvig, CEO

Phone: +47 952 03 886

Reese McNeel, CFO

Phone: +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



MENAFN20062025004107003653ID1109699181

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search