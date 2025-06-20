Yellow Alert For Rain In Delhi-NCR For Next 5 Days, Temperature Drops

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) The weather has turned pleasant across Delhi-NCR as drop in both minimum and maximum temperature has brought relief to the people from the scorching heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the next five days, forecasting rain and strong winds across the region.

On June 20, the maximum temperature is not likely to exceed 36 degrees Celsius, and the minimum is 27 degrees Celsius.

On June 21, the temperature is expected to hover around 37 degrees C (max) and 28 degrees C (min), with humidity between 80 per cent and 82 per cent.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rain, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, is expected during the evenings and nights of June 20 and 21.

Between June 22 and 25, the region is likely to witness cloudy skies, moderate to heavy rain, and thunderstorms, with wind speeds reaching 30-40 km/h. During this period, the maximum temperature may drop further to 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum to 26-27 degrees C. The weather department said humidity could climb up to 90 per cent, keeping the atmosphere sticky.

However, the continuous showers have led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas of Gurugram, Noida, and East Delhi, disrupting movement. Roads remain submerged at some places, prompting the local administrations to deploy teams for drainage work.

June 26 is expected to bring clear skies, with no weather warnings issued. The IMD has forecast partly cloudy conditions, offering respite from the persistent rain.

Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors unless necessary, especially during thunderstorms, and to avoid waterlogged routes.

The traffic police have also issued advisories to ensure safer commuting during this wet spell.

Delhi's air quality has also shown marked improvement, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the 'satisfactory' category on Thursday after remaining 'poor' for several days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was recorded at 76 at 8 a.m. on June 20, compared to 99 a day earlier.