Messi Free-Kick Lifts Inter Miami Over Porto In Club World Cup
Porto took the early lead just eight minutes into the match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Inter Miami defender Noah Allen was penalised for a challenge on Joao Mario inside the box following a VAR review.
Samu Aghehowa stepped up and converted the resulting penalty, beating veteran Inter Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari despite the Argentine getting a hand to the ball, reports Xinhua.
The Portuguese side nearly doubled its advantage before halftime when midfielder Alan Varela's powerful strike from 20 yards hit the post. The rebound deflected off Ustari's back, but the keeper managed to collect the ball just before it crossed the line.
Inter Miami, who managed only six touches inside Porto's box in the first half, came out energised after the break and found the equaliser in the 47th minute. Venezuelan midfielder Telasco Segovia latched onto a cross from Marcelo Weigandt and fired the ball into the top corner.
The Major League Soccer side completed its comeback just seven minutes later. Luis Suarez earned a free kick on the edge of Porto's penalty area, and Messi stepped up to curl an exquisite set piece into the top right corner.
"I took advantage of the space the goalkeeper left me," Messi explained. "Very happy because we were left with a bitter taste in our mouths after the first game."
The win lifts Inter Miami to second place in Group A with four points from one win and one draw, trailing Brazil's Palmeiras only on goal difference. Porto and Al Ahly follow with one point each. Inter Miami will host group leader Palmeiras at Hard Rock Stadium on June 23 in their final group fixture.
"We knew we weren't favourites, but we had our chances," said Miami's Sergio Busquets. "The hardest step remains against the best team in the group."
