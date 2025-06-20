PM Forms Committee To Explore Revival Of Jirga System For Dispute Resolution In KP

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted an 18-member committee to assess the revival of the traditional Jirga system as a mechanism for alternative dispute resolution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a notification issued by the Prime Minister's Office and obtained by Geo News, the committee will consult all stakeholders in the province and submit its recommendations to the Prime Minister within one month.

The committee's mandate includes exploring how the Jirga system can be reintroduced in line with the Constitution and judiciary's oversight, ensuring the proposals are acceptable to citizens from all walks of life.

The committee also aims to determine ways to strengthen the role of the civil administration in dispute resolution processes.

Federal Minister for SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam has been appointed as the convener of the committee. Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar will serve as the co-convener, while other members include Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and the Chief Minister or his representative, as well as the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or his representative.

Additional members comprise Shakeel Durrani (former KP Chief Secretary), Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan (Secretary Apex Committee, SIFC), Salahuddin Mehsud (former IGP KP), and secretaries from the ministries of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Planning, Economic Affairs, Interior and Narcotics Control, and Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

The Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will also be part of the committee, along with representatives from General Headquarters (GHQ) and the Ministry of Defence's MO Directorate.

The initiative marks a renewed federal effort to institutionalize traditional conflict resolution mechanisms under constitutional safeguards, amid ongoing challenges to governance and justice delivery in the province.