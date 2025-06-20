BC Tech Pioneers Quality Upgrade In PV Industry

SHANGHAI, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the recent 2025 SNEC exhibition in Shanghai, LONGi, a global leader in PV technology innovation, signed a strategic cooperation agreement with TÜV Rheinland, an international independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification organization. This partnership aims to foster high-quality collaboration in the solar photovoltaic sector and create greater value for PV markets. After the signing ceremony, Mr. Dennis She, Vice President of LONGi, and Dr. Gao Qi, Chief Technical Expert for Solar Services at TÜV Rheinland, participated in an exclusive media interview.

Technological Evolution: BC Drives High-Quality Transformation of Global Energy Structure

With continuous advancements in solar technology and significantly reduced levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), the PV market has entered a phase of rapid expansion, now stepping into the "terawatt era." Against this backdrop, establishing robust quality standards has become increasingly urgent and critical.

Mr. Dennis She emphasized that product reliability remains the "lifeline" of the PV industry. As a global leader in the PV industry, LONGi has consistently focused on technological innovation. After over seven years of refinement, LONGi's HPBC2.0 technology is reshaping end-customer value through higher efficiency and superior full-lifecycle reliability. BC technology and products will spearhead industry-wide quality standard upgrades. Dr. Gao Qi stated that TÜV Rheinland and LONGi share aligned goals and missions in the PV sector. This strategic collaboration will further advance quality standards, redefine industry benchmarks, and support efficient, healthy, and sustainable development in end markets.

Multi-Layered Assurance: LONGi Hi-MO 9 Modules Demonstrate Lifecycle Value Advantages

"Robust reliability" defines LONGi's brand DNA. To safeguard end-customer interests, LONGi employs stringent manufacturing processes exceeding industry standards to deliver BC modules of exceptional reliability.

According to Mr. Dennis She, the Hi-MO 9 module (HPBC 2.0) integrates LONGi's self-developed TaiRay Wafer and innovatively applies "nanoscale full-area passivation technology" to enhance conversion efficiency. Combined with "zero busbar" (0BB) technology, it delivers higher lifetime power generation value for power plants. In manufacturing, LONGi's "Lighthouse" Smart Factory production and "LONGi Product Lifecycle Standard" ensure premium quality and reliability through strict material sourcing control and process quality management. To guarantee resilience under extreme weather, LONGi partnered with third-party institutions to subject Hi-MO 9 modules to intensified tests-including hail impact, wind tunnel, and fire resistance-all successfully passed, demonstrating outstanding stability and reliability.

Dr. Gao Qi added, "At last year's TÜV Rheinland ' All Quality Matters,' Hi-MO 9 won both the 'Power Generation Simulation' and 'Module Reliability' awards. We are confident LONGi's BC products will unlock even greater commercial value for power plants."

Since early this year, a growing number of PV manufacturers have begun adopting BC technology, signaling its rapid ascent. Higher-quality BC products will establish new industry benchmarks and deliver enhanced lifecycle value to global markets and customers.

