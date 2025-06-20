403
Marketing Expert Shares Best Tips At Upcoming Charity Coalition Luncheon
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Clearwater, FL – On Wednesday, July 16th at 11:30am, the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization is hosting a Charity Coalition Luncheon in the historic Fort Harrison's Crystal Ballroom. The luncheon will provide nonprofits a platform for partnerships and help to improve their marketing skills. Nonprofits from around Tampa Bay are invited and there is no cost to attend.
Laura Betterly, a 25-year expert in the field of marketing will deliver a workshop tailored to solving the issues that nonprofits face daily, such as fundraising or retaining volunteers. She will cover basic online marketing strategies, while introducing recent AI developments and how nonprofits can utilize these for success.
Online social media is becoming a prominent source of information, with over 54% of adults utilizing the various platforms for news, according to the Pew Research Center. However, recent surveys revealed that half of nonprofits do not have an online marketing campaign to promote themselves and their services. As it stands currently, only 50% of nonprofits have a high success rate according to Network Depot.
“The purpose of the Charity Coalition is to promote the success of local nonprofits through attaining new skills and creating new partnerships,” said Lisa Mansell, Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology in Clearwater.“We are excited to have Ms. Betterly share her knowledge and expertise with the nonprofit community, in order to help them achieve their goals. As humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard once said, 'A community that pulls together can make a better society for all.'”
If you would like more information or to RSVP to the July 16th Charity Coalition, please contact Lisa Mansell at 727-467-6860.
About the Church of Scientology:
The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 10,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 165 countries. To learn more, please visit
