India's Covid-19 Cases Decline Even As New Omicron Sub-Variants Emerge
Health authorities have identified two new Omicron sub-lineages, NB.1.8.1 and LF.7-both mutations of the JN.1 variant -as the cause of the current surge. However, scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have indicated that these new strains are not causing increased disease severity compared to earlier Omicron waves.
Several states are witnessing a decline in daily infections. Kerala reported 1,309 active cases, followed by Gujarat (1,046), West Bengal (747), Delhi (632), Karnataka (466), and Maharashtra (443).
According to ICMR, genome sequencing data shows that while the earlier spike was largely due to the JN.1.16 sub-variant, most recent cases are being attributed to recombinant variants like LF.7 and LP.8.1.2.
The Union Health Ministry has urged the public to continue observing Covid-appropriate behaviour, avoid crowded places, and take necessary health precautions, especially when unwell. The ministry emphasized that while Covid-19 has transitioned into an endemic stage, all circulating variants over the past three years have remained within the Omicron lineage.
To ensure preparedness, the government has directed states and union territories to review medical readiness across healthcare facilities, including the availability of oxygen supplies, isolation beds, ventilators, and critical medicines. A nationwide mock drill was conducted to assess oxygen supply infrastructure in hospitals.
Surveillance units at the state and district level are closely monitoring Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases. All SARI admissions and 5% of ILI cases continue to be tested for Covid-19, with positive SARI samples sent for whole genome sequencing to track emerging variants.
Meanwhile, 1,219 people recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries this year to 17,164, ministry data showed.
