Ahead Of International Yoga Day, 1,000 NCC Cadets Perform Yoga In Ahmedabad

Around 1000 cadets from the National Cadet Corps performed Yoga in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Friday ahead of the International Yoga Day. According to GS Vidyarthi, Commanding Officer from the Ahmedabad unit of NCC, more than 1,000 cadets participated in the yoga day celebrations. He mentioned that yoga keeps the cadets physically and mentally fit in any critical condition.

"Today, 1000 NCC cadets in Ahmedabad organised the Yoga Day celebration. More than 1000 NCC cadets participated in the event today, and their goal was to get a good position as an army officer or in the defence. Only then will yoga be beneficial for us. Suppose there is a critical condition anywhere, or we must make a significant decision. In that case, we will remain mentally and physically fit to make the right decision at the right time", he told ANI.

A cadet of the NCC shared her experience after participating in the yoga celebrations, which conveyed that adopting yoga can help an individual become capable.

"Being an NCC cadet, it is very important for us to be physically and mentally healthy. Yoga helps us in this and makes us strong from within and today we all are giving the message that adopt yoga and become capable", the NCC cadet said.

Another NCC cadet mentioned that yoga is connected with India's history and brings peace to the mind. She said that yoga will help the NCC cadets in any difficult situation, and the learning they have gathered from the camp will benefit them in the future.

Yoga is already connected with the history of India, and we know that practising it brings peace to the mind. Whenever we are in a difficult situation, yoga helps us a lot. Like we are in NCC, if we join any defence in the future, it will benefit us so much that whatever we have learned here will prepare us for it in the future.