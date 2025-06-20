Gold Price INCREASES Slightly: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City

Gold prices see an uptick. Slight increase in 22 and 24 carat gold prices across various cities. Find out today's gold rates in Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, and other cities

Gold Price

Gold prices are constantly changing. They've been rising for the past few months, sometimes touching one lakh, sometimes falling back to 90,000.

Gold prices have been increasing over the last few months. While there have been dips, they haven't been significant, causing concern for the middle class.Gold prices changed again today, with a slight increase from yesterday. See the rates for this precious metal in different cities.Today's gold rates in Kolkata: 22 carat - 9266 per gram, 24 carat - 10,109 per gram.Yesterday's gold rates in Kolkata: 22 carat - 9265 per gram, 24 carat - 10,108 per gram.Today's gold rates in Chennai: 22 carat - 9266 per gram, 24 carat - 10,109 per gram.Today's gold rates in Mumbai: 22 carat - 9266 per gram, 24 carat - 10,109 per gram.Today's gold rates in Delhi: 22 carat - 9281 per gram, 24 carat - 10,122 per gram.Today's gold rates in Bangalore: 22 carat - 9266 per gram, 24 carat - 10,109 per gram.Today's gold rates in Ahmedabad: 22 carat - 9271 per gram, 24 carat - 10,098 per gram.Today's gold rates in Jaipur: 22 carat - 9281 per gram, 24 carat - 10,112 per gram.