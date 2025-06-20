Sitaare Zameen Par Screening: Salman Khan To Juhi Chawla Bollywood Celebs Attend In Style
Sitaare Zameen Par Screening: Last night, Aamir Khan held a screening of his film Sitaare Zameen Par. A large number of Bollywood celebs showed up to watch the film. Aamir was seen posing with his girlfriend Gauri
Aamir Khan held a screening of Sitaare Zameen Par in Mumbai last night. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Tamannaah Bhatia and Juhi Chawla, attended the screening.
Salman Khan came to support his friend Aamir Khan at the screening. The two had fun and posed for photographers.
Aamir Khan posed with Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh at the screening.
Veteran actress Rekha also attended the screening. She posed with Aamir with her head covered.
Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi also attended the screening. The couple posed for the cameras.
Sakshi Tanwar also attended the screening. She wore a beautiful peach-colored saree.
Director Rajkumar Santoshi and Jackie Shroff also attended. Jackie brought a plant.
Nitasha Goyal of Missing Ladies also attended and posed for pictures.
Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra also attended with their wives.
Himesh Reshammiya attended the screening with his wife Sonia.
