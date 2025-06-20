Saurashtra Pro T20 League: Anmol Kings Halar And JMD Kutch Riders Face Off In Final For Coveted Title
The tournament, which began with five competitive teams, showcased outstanding individual and team performances throughout, keeping fans and followers on the edge of their seats. The race to the final remained wide open until the very last league match, reflecting the depth of competition and the high level of cricket witnessed this season.
In the pre-match media conference, captains of both finalist teams shared their thoughts. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, skipper of JMD Kutch Riders appeared confident and enthusiastic about leading his team into the final.
Reflecting on their campaign, Jadeja remarked,“We won the first match, and then lost four in a row. But after those four matches, the way we made a comeback-especially the way we won the last game-was incredible. We were at fifth position on the table and finished second. So, it feels really great.”
Emphasising the unpredictable nature of the T20 format, he added,“if there's hope, even one or two matches can change the whole table. That's exactly what happened in our case. Moreover, our players are all in good form, so everything is in place for the final.”
Anmol Kings Halar skipper Tarang Gohel also spoke positively about his team's overall performance throughout the tournament. He said,“Right from the first match, the team showed dominance. There was an excellent performance in the opening game, followed by a few ups and downs, but in the end, we managed to finish at the top of the points table.”
Jaydev Shah, president of Saurashtra Cricket Association in his statement expressed,“As we approach the grand final of Saurashtra Pro T20 League, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the teams, players, coaches, and support staff for exceptional cricket and talents throughout the tournament. It has been truly heartening to witness the talent and passion displayed by our players.
This highly anticipated final will not only decide the first-ever champions of the league but also offer fans a night to remember. A dazzling laser show will light up the stadium during the innings break, and the evening will close with a grand fireworks display, celebrating the success of the league and the spirit of cricket in the region."
"I would like to express special appreciation for the dedicated ground staff and the administrative team of the Saurashtra Cricket Association, whose tireless efforts behind the scenes have been instrumental in the smooth and successful conduct of the tournament. From preparing world-class pitches to ensuring seamless logistics and operations, their hard work and dedication are much appreciated. They are the unsung heroes of this league," he added.
