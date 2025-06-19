Mandatory Notice Of Shareholding 19 June 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IDEX Biometrics ASA (“IDEX”) discloses the following on behalf of a shareholder.

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from IDEX Biometrics ASA on 15 June 2025 regarding the share issue to personnel. The subscription and allocation have been completed on 19 June 2025.

Sundt AS holds 230,491,498 shares in IDEX. This is unchanged from the previous notice on 14 April 2025. Following registration of the share capital increase for the personnel placement, the ownership will represent 4.87 % of the shares and voting rights in IDEX.

