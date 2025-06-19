Mandatory Notice Of Shareholding 19 June 2025
Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from IDEX Biometrics ASA on 15 June 2025 regarding the share issue to personnel. The subscription and allocation have been completed on 19 June 2025.
Sundt AS holds 230,491,498 shares in IDEX. This is unchanged from the previous notice on 14 April 2025. Following registration of the share capital increase for the personnel placement, the ownership will represent 4.87 % of the shares and voting rights in IDEX.
About this notice:
This notice was issued by Kristian Flaten, CFO, on 20 June 2025 at 04:15 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.
