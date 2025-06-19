Mandatory Notice Of Shareholding 19 June 2025 - II

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IDEX Biometrics ASA (“IDEX”) discloses the following on behalf of a shareholder.

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from IDEX Biometrics ASA on 15 June 2025 regarding the share issue to personnel, and the notice regarding mandatory notification of trades on 20 June 2025. The subscription and allocation have been completed on 19 June 2025.

Anders Storbråten, including associated company Pinchcliffe AS, will hold 975,635,000 shares in IDEX. Following registration of the share capital increase for the personnel placement, the ownership will represent 20.62 % of the shares and voting rights in IDEX.

About this notice:

This notice was issued by Kristian Flaten, CFO, on 20 June 2025 at 04:22 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.