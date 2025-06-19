Both Israel And The US Should Ponder Air Power's Limits In Iran

MENAFN - Asia Times) As the war between Israel and Iran escalates , Israel is increasing its calls on the United States to become involved in the conflict.

Former Israeli officials are appearing on US news outlets, exhorting the American public to support Israel's actions.

President Donald Trump has signaled a willingness for the US to become involved in the conflict. He's gone so far, in fact, to suggest in social media posts that he could kill Iran's supreme leader if he wanted to.

The American military could certainly make an impact in any air campaign against Iran. The problem from a military standpoint, however, is that the US, based on its forces' deployment , will almost certainly seek to keep its involvement limited to its air force to avoid another Iraq-like quagmire.

While doing so could almost certainly disrupt Iran's nuclear program, it will likely fall short of Israel's goal of regime change.

In fact, it could reinforce the Iranian government and draw the U.S. into a costly ground war.

Israel's need for American support

The initial stated reason for Israel's bombing campaign - Iran's nuclear capabilities - appears specious at best.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has argued several times in the past , without evidence, that Iran is close to achieving a nuclear weapon. US intelligence, however, has assessed that Iran is three years away from deploying a nuclear weapon.

Regardless of the veracity of the claims, Israel initiated the offensive and now requires American support.