Neptune Digital Assets Announces Filing Of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("" or the ""), one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada, is pleased to announce that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "") with the securities regulatory authorities in British Columbia and Alberta.

The Prospectus, when made effective, will enable the Company to make offerings of up to C$350 million of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units and debt securities, or a combination thereof, of the Company from time to time, separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of the offering and as set out in an accompanying prospectus supplement, during the 25-month period that the Prospectus remains effective.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is at the forefront of the cryptocurrency and blockchain landscape. Neptune engages in operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated cutting-edge technology. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic growth enables us to continually explore new opportunities and maximize value for our shareholders. For more information about Neptune Digital Assets Corp., please visit our website at or follow us on X (@NeptuneDAC ).

