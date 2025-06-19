Remembering Patti Drew (December 29Th, 1949 June 16Th, 2025) Beloved Soul Singer And Voice Of A Generation

MENAFN - GetNews) Patti Drew, the acclaimed American soul and pop singer best known for her timeless recordings of“Tell Him” and“Working On A Groovy Thing,” passed away on June 16, 2025, according to announcements made by her family and the band Tierra Legacy.

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, and raised in Evanston, Illinois, Patti's musical journey began in the church, where she sang alongside her sisters, Lorraine and Erma. Together, the Drew sisters recorded“Tell Him” in 1964, a track penned by Carlton Black, who also lent his voice to the bass line on the recording. The song became a regional hit and reached the lower ranks of the Billboard Hot 100, capturing the attention of both pop and R&B audiences. Two follow-up singles,“It's My Time” and“I've Known,” also found success in the Chicago market before the group disbanded in 1965.

Later that year, Patti embarked on a solo career, signing first with Quill Records and then with Capitol Records, where she re-recorded“Tell Him,” achieving broader national success. She went on to release three more charting singles and four full-length albums, solidifying her place in the vibrant soul scene of the late 1960s.

In later years, with the help of Tierra Legacy band leader David Salas, Patti made a celebrated return to the stage, delighting fans at oldies revival shows with the same heartfelt voice that first won them over decades earlier. Her music, which became a staple of the Chicano oldies scene and soul collectors around the world, continues to inspire generations.

Patti Drew's voice was more than just a sound of the times-it was a sound that stood the test of time. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.