A Spiritual Revelation In Modern Fiction: Larry A. Bergeron's Second Coming Asks, 'Would We Recognize Him Today?'

Trenton, GA - Author Larry A. Bergeron breaks literary ground with Second Coming, a gripping and evocative novel that reimagines one of the world's most enduring spiritual questions: If Christ returned to Earth today, would we recognize Him-or silence Him again?

Set in modern-day California and Vatican City, Second Coming follows Joshua Hansen, a humble vineyard worker whose thought-provoking book, Resurrection: If Christ Were Alive Today, captures the imagination of the world. But as his following grows, so does the suspicion that Joshua may be more than just a wise man with a pen-he may be the long-awaited return of Yeshua of Nazareth.

What begins as philosophical speculation quickly evolves into a global spiritual upheaval. As ancient secrets from Vatican archives come to light, including a scroll allegedly authored by Jesus Himself, the Church finds itself at a crossroads-torn between preserving tradition and acknowledging truth.

At the heart of the conflict is Father José Garcia, a devoted priest whose discovery of the scroll threatens to dismantle centuries of dogma. As Garcia battles internal faith and external politics, Joshua's journey becomes a modern-day parable that examines love, identity, and divine purpose.

Bergeron blends vivid storytelling with theological depth, offering readers a novel that is both an emotional narrative and a spiritual wake-up call. The author's extensive research into early Christian history, DNA science, and ethical dilemmas creates a compelling fusion of fact and fiction.

“Second Coming doesn't just entertain-it challenges,” says Bergeron.“We live in a time where truth is elusive. This novel asks readers to pause and ask what they really believe-and why.”

The novel is already drawing praise for its boldness and humanity. It invites readers from all walks of faith to explore the divine from a different lens-one less bound by fear and more inspired by possibility.

Second Coming is available as ebook or paperback at booklocker or labergeron or amazon or barnesandnoble

For interviews or more info call: 281-881-5815