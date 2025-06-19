Mr. Checkout Reaches $100 Million In Retailer-Driven Product Orders - Without A Single Slotting Fee
Unlike big-box retail, where shelf space often comes at a price, Mr. Checkout's distribution model is grounded in performance: brands earn shelf placement based on consumer demand, strong margins, and localized appeal - not promotional payouts.
"This $100 million benchmark is a signal to the industry," said Joel Goldstein, President of Mr. Checkout. "You don't have to sell your company to afford shelf space. Independent retail is the future of ethical, efficient product placement."
Built on Integrity and Performance
Mr. Checkout's distribution process emphasizes brand authenticity, retailer autonomy, and data-backed product curation. There are no chargebacks, no forced displays, and no advertising co-op obligations. Retailers choose what they believe in - and those products move.
"This number doesn't just reflect volume," said Michelle Torres, Director of Media Relations. "It reflects trust between our retailers and our brands. And it proves that success doesn't have to be dictated by chain store politics."
Product Categories Driving Growth
Among the top-performing verticals within the $100 million milestone:
- Functional beverages
Clean-label snacks Natural supplements
Plant-based convenience foods Sustainable personal care
These categories reflect the buying power of independent retail consumers, who often lead trends before they hit mass-market shelves.
National Recognition, Local Results
The $100 million figure is not from inflated launch orders or distributor inventory buildup. It represents verified reorders, direct-to-retailer shipping, and consistent movement across multiple retail verticals - from neighborhood grocers to airport concessions and high-end spas.
Mr. Checkout's decentralized model has proven more adaptable, less risky, and faster to execute than traditional corporate routes.
What's Next
As the company looks beyond the milestone, it plans to further invest in:
- Enhanced data insights for brands
Expanded retailer sampling programs Category-specific Distributor Days
Minority- and women-owned brand outreach
"We're not resting on this number," said Goldstein. "We're using it as a foundation for more. More transparency. More opportunity. And more wins for the brands that bet on themselves."
Legal Disclaimer:
